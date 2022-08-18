Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Trading Up 4.5%

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.89 and last traded at $7.86. Approximately 13,499 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,318,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Clean Energy Fuels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Energy Fuels has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.75 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLNE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 315.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

See Also

