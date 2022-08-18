Clean Coal Technologies (OTCMKTS:CCTC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.44

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.44 and traded as low as $0.34. Clean Coal Technologies shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 3,766 shares traded.

Clean Coal Technologies Stock Down 37.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.44.

About Clean Coal Technologies

(Get Rating)

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc engages in developing and selling patented multi-stage process that transforms coal with high levels of impurities, contaminants, and other polluting elements into a low polluting fuel worldwide. It has three processes in its intellectual property portfolio, including Pristine that is designed to remove moisture and volatile matter from bituminous and subbituminous coals, and lignite; Pristine-M, a coal dehydration technology; and Pristine-SA, which is designed to eliminate the volatile matter in the feed coal and to achieve stable combustion by co-firing it with biomass or natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Coal Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Coal Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.