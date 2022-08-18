Civic Reaches Market Cap of $174.22 Million (CVC)

Civic (CVC) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 18th. During the last week, Civic has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One Civic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000745 BTC on major exchanges. Civic has a total market cap of $174.22 million and approximately $20.67 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,375.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003821 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004276 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004305 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002187 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00129394 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00034219 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00068681 BTC.
Civic Profile
Civic (CRYPTO:CVC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform.
Buying and Selling Civic
