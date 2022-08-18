City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.54-$1.57 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.50.

City Office REIT Stock Performance

NYSE:CIO traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $12.84. 2,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market cap of $533.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.54. City Office REIT has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $21.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.95.

City Office REIT Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On City Office REIT

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.79%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 25.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in City Office REIT by 223.4% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in City Office REIT by 22.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in City Office REIT by 140.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

