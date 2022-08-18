Citigroup Raises Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Price Target to $74.00

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup to $74.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HAE. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Haemonetics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Haemonetics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.80.

Haemonetics Stock Down 0.5 %

Haemonetics stock opened at $75.96 on Monday. Haemonetics has a one year low of $43.50 and a one year high of $77.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.60 and a 200 day moving average of $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 57.99 and a beta of 0.39.

Insider Activity at Haemonetics

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.00 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Haemonetics news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total value of $590,859.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,387.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Haemonetics news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,148 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $71,864.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total value of $590,859.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,387.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,002 shares of company stock valued at $715,374. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haemonetics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $344,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402,873 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Haemonetics by 21.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $389,776,000 after buying an additional 1,091,484 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the second quarter worth $26,652,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 808.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 377,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,589,000 after buying an additional 335,736 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 224.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 462,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,245,000 after acquiring an additional 320,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

(Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

