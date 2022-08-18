Citigroup Raises First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Price Target to $23.00

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup to $23.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.68.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of FWRG opened at $18.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. First Watch Restaurant Group has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $25.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Watch Restaurant Group

About First Watch Restaurant Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,550,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $849,000. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $503,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $5,358,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 39,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of March 23, 2022, it operated 341 company-owned restaurants and 94 franchised restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.