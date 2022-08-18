Citigroup Raises EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Price Target to $56.00

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup to $56.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EPR. StockNews.com downgraded EPR Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded EPR Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.70.

Shares of EPR opened at $51.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $41.14 and a 12-month high of $56.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.40.

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.63). EPR Properties had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $160.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPR. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

