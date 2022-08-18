Citigroup Raises Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target to $272.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup to $272.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on APD. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $268.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.27. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

