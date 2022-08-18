Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 11.6% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 6.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Golden Green Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 47.8% in the first quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C opened at $53.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $104.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.38. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.44 and a twelve month high of $73.90.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on C shares. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

