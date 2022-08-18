Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Elgethun Capital Management

Elgethun Capital Management grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 11.6% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Citigroup by 6.7% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Golden Green Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 47.8% during the first quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Citigroup by 9.9% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.27. 207,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,854,717. The company has a market cap of $103.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.44 and a 1 year high of $73.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

