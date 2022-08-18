CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Stock Price Down 5.3%

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.72 and last traded at $12.73. 608 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 63,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CI&T from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of CI&T from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CI&T has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.86.

CI&T Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CI&T

CI&T ( NYSE:CINT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $94.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.82 million. Analysts forecast that CI&T Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CINT. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CI&T during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in CI&T during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CI&T during the 4th quarter worth $569,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in CI&T during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in CI&T during the 4th quarter worth $473,000. 10.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI&T Company Profile

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

Further Reading

