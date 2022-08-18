Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) PT Raised to $56.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $55.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CSCO. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.68.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $46.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.38. The stock has a market cap of $193.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $40.82 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $202,524.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,393,809.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at $12,393,809.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Physicians Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 35,402 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 46,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 479,548 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,448,000 after acquiring an additional 121,987 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,117,063 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,832,000 after acquiring an additional 475,092 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

