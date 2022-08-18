Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CSCO. Bank of America decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.45.

CSCO stock opened at $46.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.38. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $40.82 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $193.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 328.1% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 189.7% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

