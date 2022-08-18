Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,117 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,404,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,205,126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,804,677 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,125,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,794,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730,165 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,136,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,623,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,066 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,173,669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,496,355,000 after acquiring an additional 183,779 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,268,847 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,185,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. KGI Securities cut Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.45.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,175,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,872,696. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.82 and a one year high of $64.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $205.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $157,237.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,798,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading

