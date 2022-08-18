CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC) Major Shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc Purchases 600,000 Shares of Stock

CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc bought 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $18,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,953,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,619,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
CinCor Pharma Stock Down 0.8 %
CINC opened at $34.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.49. CinCor Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $43.15.
CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.06). Research analysts anticipate that CinCor Pharma, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.
CINC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CinCor Pharma from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on CinCor Pharma from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.
CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.
