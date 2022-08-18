CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC) Director Purchases $15,180,000.00 in Stock

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2022

CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINCGet Rating) Director James Healy bought 506,000 shares of CinCor Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,180,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,073,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,218,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CinCor Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ CINC opened at $34.92 on Thursday. CinCor Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $43.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.49.

CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINCGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.06). Equities analysts anticipate that CinCor Pharma, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CinCor Pharma

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in CinCor Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CinCor Pharma from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of CinCor Pharma from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

About CinCor Pharma

(Get Rating)

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CinCor Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CinCor Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.