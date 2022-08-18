CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC) Director Purchases $15,180,000.00 in Stock

CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) Director James Healy bought 506,000 shares of CinCor Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,180,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,073,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,218,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CinCor Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ CINC opened at $34.92 on Thursday. CinCor Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $43.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.49.

CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.06). Equities analysts anticipate that CinCor Pharma, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CinCor Pharma

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in CinCor Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CinCor Pharma from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of CinCor Pharma from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

About CinCor Pharma

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

