CIBC Trims Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Target Price to C$50.00

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Dream Unlimited Trading Down 1.6 %

DRM stock opened at C$31.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$41.17. Dream Unlimited has a 52 week low of C$25.73 and a 52 week high of C$50.71.

Get Dream Unlimited alerts:

Dream Unlimited Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Dream Unlimited’s payout ratio is 7.02%.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.