Christian Muirhead Sells 19,502 Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Stock

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) insider Christian Muirhead sold 19,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 24.04, for a total transaction of 468,828.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 103,564.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Christian Muirhead also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

On Thursday, August 4th, Christian Muirhead sold 19,109 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 24.00, for a total transaction of 458,616.00.

Endeavor Group Price Performance

NYSE EDR traded down 0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching 23.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,777. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.09. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 17.42 and a fifty-two week high of 35.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is 21.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is 24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavor Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Endeavor Group by 6,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. 52.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EDR has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 32.36.

About Endeavor Group

(Get Rating)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.