China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded China Life Insurance from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Get China Life Insurance alerts:

China Life Insurance Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LFC opened at $7.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.64. China Life Insurance has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $9.69. The company has a current ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.84.

China Life Insurance Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Life Insurance

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $0.4847 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 1,190.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,213 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in China Life Insurance in the second quarter worth $4,486,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance during the second quarter worth $2,646,000. LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 668.2% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 330,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 287,321 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of China Life Insurance in the second quarter worth about $1,485,000. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.