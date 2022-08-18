Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $500 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $507.80 million. Children’s Place also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.00-$7.00 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLCE. B. Riley cut their price target on Children’s Place from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Children’s Place from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Children’s Place from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.60.

PLCE stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.03. The stock had a trading volume of 34,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,120. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.90 million, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.41. Children’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $36.97 and a fifty-two week high of $113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($1.86). The business had revenue of $380.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.42 million. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 79.55% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Analysts predict that Children’s Place will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Bachman bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,007. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Children’s Place by 426.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 35.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 11,734 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 72.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 19,761 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Children’s Place by 54.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Children’s Place by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

