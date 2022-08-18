Chihuahua Tops 1-Day Volume of $187,641.00 (HUAHUA)

Chihuahua (HUAHUA) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Chihuahua coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chihuahua has a market cap of $12.52 million and approximately $187,641.00 worth of Chihuahua was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chihuahua has traded 36% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chihuahua alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.63 or 0.00723164 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Chihuahua Coin Profile

Chihuahua’s total supply is 103,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,549,862,103 coins. Chihuahua’s official Twitter account is @chihuahuamoney.

Chihuahua Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chihuahua directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chihuahua should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chihuahua using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chihuahua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chihuahua and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.