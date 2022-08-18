Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Stock Price Down 3.8% After Insider Selling

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.8% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $46.32 and last traded at $46.42. Approximately 11,546 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,836,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.25.

Specifically, Director James A. Star bought 36,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.71 per share, with a total value of $1,001,079.17. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 110,949 shares in the company, valued at $3,074,396.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 217,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $10,744,529.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 504,715 shares in the company, valued at $24,877,402.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Star acquired 36,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,079.17. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 110,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,396.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 580,777 shares of company stock valued at $20,865,839. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Chewy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHWY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $62.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Chewy to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.72.

Chewy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of -209.78 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.70.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 175.48% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Chewy by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,533,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864,834 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 7.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,622,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,977,000 after buying an additional 552,115 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,021,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,326,000 after buying an additional 97,657 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,969,000 after buying an additional 856,909 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chewy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,981,000 after acquiring an additional 112,753 shares in the last quarter.

About Chewy

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.