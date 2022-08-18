Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Chevron by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 786,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,046,000 after acquiring an additional 56,313 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,215,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 13,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 91,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $15,734,642.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 91,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $15,734,642.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $8,685,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,243 shares in the company, valued at $215,909.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,070 shares of company stock valued at $34,022,033 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chevron Price Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

CVX stock traded up $1.65 on Thursday, reaching $159.35. The company had a trading volume of 73,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,626,463. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.05 and its 200 day moving average is $156.83. The company has a market cap of $313.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

