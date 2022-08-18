Cheviot Value Management LLC Has $5.64 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cheviot Value Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 1.2% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in AbbVie by 311.3% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $141.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,733,892. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.52 and a 200 day moving average of $150.47. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,952,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.63.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also

