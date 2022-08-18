Cheviot Value Management LLC Has $2.96 Million Position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Cheviot Value Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,267 shares during the quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC owned 0.15% of Cannae worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cannae during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Cannae during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cannae during the fourth quarter worth $694,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNNE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Cannae from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Cannae from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Cannae from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

CNNE traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.86. 4,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $36.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.72.

In other Cannae news, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 16,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $171,995.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,450,559 shares in the company, valued at $270,793,947.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

