Cheviot Value Management LLC Has $10.12 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cheviot Value Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,322 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 2.1% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Hikari Power Ltd boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% in the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.4% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 87,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.02. 137,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,799,038. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.93. The company has a market capitalization of $230.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

