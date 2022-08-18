Cheviot Value Management LLC Buys 7,362 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cheviot Value Management LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 76.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,362 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,109,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,940,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,505,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,437,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,512 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,333,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,702,000 after purchasing an additional 214,617 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 20,423,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,807 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,402,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,162,000 after purchasing an additional 166,463 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM traded down $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $100.60. 22,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,370,450. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.97. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.