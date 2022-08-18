Chase & Co Jpmorgan Purchases 3,329 Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Stock

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) major shareholder Chase & Co Jpmorgan bought 3,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.28 per share, with a total value of $10,919.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,955,583 shares in the company, valued at $163,854,312.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ribbon Communications Stock Up 2.7 %

RBBN stock opened at $3.46 on Thursday. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $6.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $520.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Ribbon Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Institutional Trading of Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBBN. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Ribbon Communications in the first quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Ribbon Communications by 21.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

