Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Insider Sells $177,100.00 in Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) insider Patrick F. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $177,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,057.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Certara Stock Down 2.1 %

CERT stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.31. The stock had a trading volume of 973,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,016. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.23. Certara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.46 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. Certara’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EQT Fund Management S.a r.l. purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the second quarter worth $771,679,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Certara by 58.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,200,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,859 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Certara by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,540,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,482 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the second quarter valued at $18,944,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Certara by 215.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,254,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,654,000 after buying an additional 856,959 shares during the last quarter. 52.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CERT. Barclays reduced their target price on Certara from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Certara from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Certara from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

