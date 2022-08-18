Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Director Buys $49,875,000.00 in Stock

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,425,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,875,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,511,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,910,445. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Cerevel Therapeutics Price Performance

Cerevel Therapeutics stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,075,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,071. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.12. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.86 and a 12 month high of $46.16.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cerevel Therapeutics

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CERE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cerevel Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

Further Reading

