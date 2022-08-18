Ceres (CERES) Market Capitalization Hits $237,050.73

Ceres (CERES) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 17th. One Ceres coin can now be purchased for $43.01 or 0.00183837 BTC on exchanges. Ceres has a total market capitalization of $237,050.73 and $8,105.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ceres has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004275 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00013349 BTC.

Ceres Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 6,637 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ceres

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ceres should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ceres using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

