Ceres (CERES) Market Capitalization Hits $237,050.73

Ceres (CERES) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 17th. One Ceres coin can now be purchased for $43.01 or 0.00183837 BTC on exchanges. Ceres has a total market capitalization of $237,050.73 and $8,105.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ceres has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004275 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001596 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002295 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00013349 BTC.
Ceres Profile
Ceres’ total supply is 6,637 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
