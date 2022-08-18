CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Receives $31.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNP shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,042,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,840,000 after acquiring an additional 22,241 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5,185.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,027,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,399,000 after buying an additional 1,008,259 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 7.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 217,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after buying an additional 15,552 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 11.7% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.1% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 112,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNP stock opened at $32.51 on Thursday. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $24.33 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.99. The company has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.87.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.98%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

