Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Given New GBX 165 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Centamin Trading Up 2.3 %
OTCMKTS CELTF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.11. 1,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,485. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12. Centamin has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $1.44.
Centamin Company Profile
