Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Given New GBX 165 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Centamin Trading Up 2.3 %

OTCMKTS CELTF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.11. 1,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,485. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12. Centamin has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $1.44.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

