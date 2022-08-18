CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.24.

CX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.70 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CEMEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of CX opened at $4.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.57. CEMEX has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 24.6% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 25.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 33.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CEMEX by 17.1% in the second quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

