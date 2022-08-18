CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.24.
CX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.70 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CEMEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.
CEMEX Price Performance
Shares of CX opened at $4.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.57. CEMEX has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.87.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About CEMEX
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
