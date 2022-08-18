CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

CEL-SCI Price Performance

Shares of CVM stock opened at $4.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.10. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. CEL-SCI has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $12.90.

Get CEL-SCI alerts:

CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Research analysts anticipate that CEL-SCI will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

CEL-SCI Company Profile

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.