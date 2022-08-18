Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.68

Shares of Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.68 and traded as high as C$0.72. Cathedral Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.69, with a volume of 312,525 shares.

Cathedral Energy Services Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$148.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.68.

About Cathedral Energy Services

(Get Rating)

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides directional drilling services, motor rentals, automated gamma, remote drilling, drilling optimization, and well planning services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cathedral Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathedral Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.