Cat Token (CAT) Trading 22.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Cat Token (CAT) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 18th. One Cat Token coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000791 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cat Token has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $1,920.00 worth of Cat Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cat Token has traded 22.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cat Token alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000345 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00022518 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.38 or 0.00261019 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001080 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000964 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Cat Token Coin Profile

CAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Cat Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,527,607 coins. Cat Token’s official website is gocattoken.com. Cat Token’s official Twitter account is @CatcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cat Token is https://reddit.com/r/cattoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cat Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Catcoin launched on December 24th, 2013 as a scrypt version of Bitcoin, with only 21 million coins to be mined at 50 coins per 10-minute blocks. We are an open community that wishes to use P2P tech to better the lives of cats and their humans. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cat Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cat Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cat Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cat Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cat Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.