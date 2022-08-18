Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Gap Down to $25.72

Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.72, but opened at $24.51. Cassava Sciences shares last traded at $31.65, with a volume of 130,484 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAVA. B. Riley reduced their target price on Cassava Sciences from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Cassava Sciences Stock Up 3.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.61.

Insider Activity at Cassava Sciences

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cassava Sciences

In related news, CFO Eric Schoen acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $49,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $395,010. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Cassava Sciences news, Director Sanford Robertson purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.69 per share, with a total value of $2,069,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,024,765 shares in the company, valued at $21,202,387.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Eric Schoen purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $49,875.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Think Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $8,797,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,053,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,144,000 after purchasing an additional 77,830 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 54,207 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $1,775,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the first quarter worth about $1,170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

