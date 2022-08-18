Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Gap Down to $25.72

Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVAGet Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.72, but opened at $24.51. Cassava Sciences shares last traded at $31.65, with a volume of 130,484 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SAVA. B. Riley reduced their target price on Cassava Sciences from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Cassava Sciences Stock Up 3.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.61.

Insider Activity at Cassava Sciences

In related news, CFO Eric Schoen acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $49,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $395,010. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cassava Sciences news, Director Sanford Robertson purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.69 per share, with a total value of $2,069,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,024,765 shares in the company, valued at $21,202,387.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eric Schoen purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $49,875.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cassava Sciences

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Think Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $8,797,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,053,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,144,000 after purchasing an additional 77,830 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 54,207 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $1,775,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the first quarter worth about $1,170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading

