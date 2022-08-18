Carol W. Carpenter Sells 797 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $44,273.35. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 220,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,243,053.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Unity Software Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $52.10 on Thursday. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.05 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.32.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 54.01%. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Unity Software to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Unity Software from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Unity Software to $68.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.44.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of U. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Unity Software by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Unity Software by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Unity Software by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.