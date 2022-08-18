Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Acquires $50,100.00 in Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) Director John V. Balen purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $50,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,798 shares in the company, valued at $748,126.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cardlytics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $16.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Cardlytics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $99.47.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Cardlytics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardlytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardlytics

About Cardlytics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cardlytics by 238.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 249.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 7,026 shares during the period. 97.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.