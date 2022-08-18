Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Acquires $50,100.00 in Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) Director John V. Balen purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $50,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,798 shares in the company, valued at $748,126.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Cardlytics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $16.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Cardlytics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $99.47.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Cardlytics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardlytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.40.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardlytics
About Cardlytics
Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cardlytics (CDLX)
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.