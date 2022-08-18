Cardano Market Capitalization Tops $17.97 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $17.97 billion and approximately $589.30 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00002277 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00108756 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00033835 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00021717 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.68 or 0.00246636 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00032669 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,512,850,429 coins and its circulating supply is 33,752,565,071 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.