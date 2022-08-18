Carbon (CRBN) Price Tops $0.0266 on Exchanges

Carbon (CRBN) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 18th. One Carbon coin can now be bought for about $0.0266 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges. Carbon has a market capitalization of $876,260.40 and $17,143.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Carbon has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004264 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001603 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002304 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.73 or 0.00718045 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Carbon Profile
Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,963,511 coins. The official website for Carbon is crbn.io. Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio.
Carbon Coin Trading
