Carbon (CRBN) Price Tops $0.0266 on Exchanges

Carbon (CRBN) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 18th. One Carbon coin can now be bought for about $0.0266 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges. Carbon has a market capitalization of $876,260.40 and $17,143.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Carbon has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,963,511 coins. The official website for Carbon is crbn.io. Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio.

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

