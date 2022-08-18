Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo Sells 20,000 Shares

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo sold 20,000 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.34, for a total value of C$1,006,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 131,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,631,539.90.

Brian Tellef Vaasjo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 10th, Brian Tellef Vaasjo sold 60,000 shares of Capital Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.53, for a total value of C$3,031,800.00.

Shares of TSE CPX traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$50.70. 30,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,060. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.91. The company has a market cap of C$5.91 billion and a PE ratio of 47.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$46.94 and a 200-day moving average price of C$43.63. Capital Power Co. has a 12 month low of C$36.65 and a 12 month high of C$51.03.

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$657.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital Power Co. will post 2.7383514 EPS for the current year.

CPX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$48.50 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$50.70.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

