Capital Limited (LON:CAPD) to Issue $0.01 Dividend

Capital Limited (LON:CAPD – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Capital Stock Performance

Shares of CAPD stock opened at GBX 96.44 ($1.17) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 88.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 93.85. The company has a market cap of £184.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.67. Capital has a 12-month low of GBX 75 ($0.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 108 ($1.30).

Get Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Capital from GBX 169 ($2.04) to GBX 173 ($2.09) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Capital Company Profile

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.