Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Rockwell Medical, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Rockwell Medical in a report issued on Tuesday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.66) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.48). The consensus estimate for Rockwell Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($3.56) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Rockwell Medical’s FY2023 earnings at ($2.27) EPS.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rockwell Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RMTI opened at $2.05 on Thursday. Rockwell Medical has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $7.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.25. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 43.33% and a negative return on equity of 395.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.99) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 55,700 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 92,046 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,957,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 758,400 shares during the period. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,853,000. Institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.