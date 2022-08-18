Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Price Target Cut to C$60.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Desjardins to C$60.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CDPYF. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$59.25 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.28.

CDPYF stock opened at $36.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.99. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $50.47.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.0928 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 3.23%.

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

