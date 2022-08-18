Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.16-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $72.00 million-$76.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.93 million. Cambium Networks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.46-$0.89 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cambium Networks from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Cambium Networks from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cambium Networks from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.20 million, a P/E ratio of 86.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.02. Cambium Networks has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $39.15.

Cambium Networks ( NASDAQ:CMBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.53 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cambium Networks by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 188,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the first quarter valued at $2,843,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 102,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cambium Networks by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 21,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Cambium Networks by 568.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 28,577 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

