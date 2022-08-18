Camber Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI)

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 37,895 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 62% compared to the typical volume of 23,415 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEI. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camber Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,225,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Camber Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,852,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Camber Energy by 124.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 789,368 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 437,261 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Camber Energy in the second quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Camber Energy by 44.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 588,714 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 180,113 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camber Energy Trading Up 13.1 %

Shares of Camber Energy stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.40. 1,298,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,808,272. Camber Energy has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $4.85.

Camber Energy Company Profile

Camber Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:CEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter.

Camber Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Kansas, Missouri; Louisiana; and Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its total estimated proved producing reserves consists of approximately 73,800 barrels of oil equivalent, including 48,400 barrels were crude oil and NGL reserves, and 152,400 thousand cubic feet were natural gas reserves.

