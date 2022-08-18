Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) PT Lowered to C$83.00 at Desjardins

Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Desjardins from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Calian Group Stock Performance
Calian Group stock opened at $48.77 on Monday. Calian Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.33.
About Calian Group
