Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Cadiz from $17.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Cadiz Trading Up 15.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDZI opened at $5.07 on Monday. Cadiz has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $14.69. The company has a market cap of $257.40 million, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of Cadiz

About Cadiz

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDZI. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadiz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $770,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Cadiz by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cadiz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cadiz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadiz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,645,000. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

