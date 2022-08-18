Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.
Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Cadiz from $17.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.
Shares of NASDAQ:CDZI opened at $5.07 on Monday. Cadiz has a fifty-two week low of $1.66 and a fifty-two week high of $14.69. The company has a market cap of $257.40 million, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.
Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.
